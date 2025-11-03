Guinea's Junta Leader Doumbouya Eyes Presidential Bid Under New Constitution
Guinea's junta leader Mamady Doumbouya announced his candidacy for the presidential election on December 28, enabled by a new constitution that allows his participation. Despite initial promises not to run from when he took power in 2021, the new charter has shifted the political landscape in Guinea.
Guinea's junta leader Mamady Doumbouya has officially submitted his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections set for December 28. This decision comes despite his earlier pledge not to run for president upon seizing control of the West African nation in 2021.
The move is facilitated by a newly approved constitution, passed via a referendum in September, which has lifted previous restrictions on junta members running for office. The updated regulations stipulate that presidential hopefuls must reside in Guinea and be between the ages of 40 and 80.
These changes exclude certain influential figures such as former president Alpha Conde and former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo. Meanwhile, the country's vast natural resources, including significant bauxite reserves and untapped iron ore at Simandou, continue to highlight Guinea's strategic importance.
