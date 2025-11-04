Left Menu

Germany's Deportation Dialogue: Chancellor Merz and President Sharaa Discuss Future Policies

Chancellor Friedrich Merz invites Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Germany to discuss deporting Syrian citizens with criminal records. Merz aims to stabilize Syria and collaborate with Sharaa. Since taking over from Angela Merkel, Merz's CDU party has adopted stricter migration policies amidst shifting political dynamics.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has extended an invitation to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for a visit to Germany to address the deportation of Syrian citizens with criminal records. Merz announced the plans on Monday, emphasizing the country's intent to proceed with deportations in a 'very concrete manner.'

The German leader also expressed a desire to contribute to the stabilization of Syria, noting that discussions would encompass collaborative solutions with Sharaa. This marks a departure from former Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal refugee policies a decade ago, which opened Germany's doors to over a million migrants, many fleeing the Syrian conflict.

Under Merz, the CDU has aligned with a more stringent stance on border security and immigration, reacting to a political climate shift favoring the far right. Merz declared the Syrian civil war officially over, asserting there are no longer any grounds for asylum in Germany. Meanwhile, Sharaa, having taken power in 2024, is actively re-establishing international ties and is slated to visit Washington in November.

