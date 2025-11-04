Left Menu

Guinea's Junta Leader Doumbouya Throws Hat in Presidential Ring

Guinea's junta leader, General Mamadi Doumbouya, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, breaking a prior promise. The December vote marks Guinea's transition under a new constitution allowing junta members to run. Doumbouya's candidacy raises concerns about democratic backsliding in West Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:59 IST
Guinea's Junta Leader Doumbouya Throws Hat in Presidential Ring
  • Country:
  • Guinea

General Mamadi Doumbouya, Guinea's junta leader since the September 2021 coup, announced his presidential run on Monday, despite previously pledging not to seek office. This decision comes as the West African nation prepares for elections on December 28, ushered in under a new constitution permitting junta members to vie for presidency.

The December elections could potentially extend Doumbouya's rule for another seven years. With a recent referendum approval, the presidential mandate has been increased from five to seven years—allowing a broader scope for the military to solidify political control, a worrying trend seen in multiple African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Doumbouya's government has marginalized main opposition voices, significantly weakening electoral competition by banning parties of exiled leaders Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Toure. Ensuring control over election procedures, the junta created a new electoral body with leadership appointed by decree.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025