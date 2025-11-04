Guinea's Junta Leader Doumbouya Throws Hat in Presidential Ring

General Mamadi Doumbouya, Guinea's junta leader since the September 2021 coup, announced his presidential run on Monday, despite previously pledging not to seek office. This decision comes as the West African nation prepares for elections on December 28, ushered in under a new constitution permitting junta members to vie for presidency.

The December elections could potentially extend Doumbouya's rule for another seven years. With a recent referendum approval, the presidential mandate has been increased from five to seven years—allowing a broader scope for the military to solidify political control, a worrying trend seen in multiple African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Doumbouya's government has marginalized main opposition voices, significantly weakening electoral competition by banning parties of exiled leaders Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Toure. Ensuring control over election procedures, the junta created a new electoral body with leadership appointed by decree.