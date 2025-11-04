Passing of a North Korean Diplomatic Legend: Kim Yong Nam

North Korea announced that Kim Yong Nam, the nation's longstanding ceremonial head of state, passed away at 97. His death was reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Kim Yong Nam, who served as president of the Presidium of North Korea's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly, died on Monday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally visited his bier to express condolences.

Renowned for his diplomatic presence, Kim Yong Nam greeted visiting foreign dignitaries and delivered key speeches. He participated in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony, symbolizing a brief diplomatic thaw.

