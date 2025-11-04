Justice Department Pushes Back on Comey's Political Retribution Claim

The US Justice Department has called on a federal judge to dismiss James Comey's arguments of political retribution regarding his prosecution. They argue that the former FBI director has not provided sufficient evidence to show that he is being targeted for his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors assert that President Trump's social media posts, demanding action against Comey, reflect a legitimate prosecutorial purpose rather than serving as grounds to dismiss the indictment for allegedly lying to Congress in 2020. The Justice Department is in a precarious position, defending its actions while Comey and others highlight Trump's remarks in efforts to have their charges dropped.

The defense questions the appointment of a Trump aide as US attorney and demands access to grand jury records, claiming errors might have led to the indictment. As the case unfolds, it draws intense scrutiny over potential biases and motivations behind the prosecution.

