Mamdani vs Trump: NYC Mayoral Race Heats Up

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has claimed that his campaign has unsettled President Donald Trump. Mamdani argues that Trump is threatened because both have identified the economic struggles of working-class New Yorkers but differ on solutions.

On the eve of the election, Trump cautioned voters against Mamdani, warning of economic and social devastation if Mamdani wins. Trump threw his support behind Andrew Cuomo, suggesting Cuomo's capabilities over Mamdani's so-called communist ideologies.

Mamdani remains focused on affordable living, promising to lower costs and improve New York's housing. His campaign sees him as a front-runner with a vision to significantly reform the city's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)