Punjab Political Storm: Cheema Condemns Warring's Remarks on Buta Singh
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for his comments about late Buta Singh, calling them 'unpardonable'. Cheema announced plans to report Warring to the Election Commission, demanding his expulsion from Congress. Warring later apologized for his remarks, which drew widespread condemnation.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sharply criticized Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, a Congress leader, for his controversial remarks on the late Buta Singh, a former Union minister. Cheema labeled the comments as 'unpardonable', stating that the Aam Aadmi Party intends to file a complaint with the Election Commission.
Warring's comments, perceived as casteist, ignited backlash from multiple political figures and parties. Despite issuing an 'unconditional apology', describing Singh as a paternal figure, Warring's remarks were widely condemned. The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission also intervened, summoning Warring for an explanation on November 6.
Cheema accused Warring of promoting divisive caste politics, urging Congress to expel him. Describing Warring's actions as a grave offense, Cheema emphasized that his apology cannot mitigate the harm, underscoring the commitment to defend justice and equality.
