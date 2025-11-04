Left Menu

Punjab Political Storm: Cheema Condemns Warring's Remarks on Buta Singh

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for his comments about late Buta Singh, calling them 'unpardonable'. Cheema announced plans to report Warring to the Election Commission, demanding his expulsion from Congress. Warring later apologized for his remarks, which drew widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:59 IST
Punjab Political Storm: Cheema Condemns Warring's Remarks on Buta Singh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sharply criticized Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, a Congress leader, for his controversial remarks on the late Buta Singh, a former Union minister. Cheema labeled the comments as 'unpardonable', stating that the Aam Aadmi Party intends to file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Warring's comments, perceived as casteist, ignited backlash from multiple political figures and parties. Despite issuing an 'unconditional apology', describing Singh as a paternal figure, Warring's remarks were widely condemned. The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission also intervened, summoning Warring for an explanation on November 6.

Cheema accused Warring of promoting divisive caste politics, urging Congress to expel him. Describing Warring's actions as a grave offense, Cheema emphasized that his apology cannot mitigate the harm, underscoring the commitment to defend justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025