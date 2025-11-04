Left Menu

Unforgivable Remarks: Political Turmoil Surrounds Warring's Casteist Comments

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for making casteist remarks about late Buta Singh, calling them unpardonable. Despite Warring's apology, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and the Aam Aadmi Party have taken action against him for his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:43 IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

In a political saga that has stirred significant uproar, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has denounced Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for his controversial remarks about former Union minister late Buta Singh. Cheema described the comments as 'unpardonable,' and hinted at potential repercussions from the Election Commission.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to bring this issue to the Election Commission, emphasizing the necessity of action against Warring, who made the remarks while campaigning for the Congress candidate in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. Warring's statements have received widespread criticism from various political quarters.

Faced with mounting pressure, Warring, also the Punjab Congress chief, issued an unconditional apology. However, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has demanded his appearance before it. Cheema criticized Warring's statements as reflective of a discriminatory mindset and called for his expulsion from the Congress party.

