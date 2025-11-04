Left Menu

China's Tribute to a Diplomatic Legacy

China expressed its profound condolences for the passing of Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's former head of state. Recognized as an important figure in strengthening China-North Korea relations, Kim Yong Nam played a vital diplomatic role across all three North Korean regimes, passing away at age 97.

China has extended its heartfelt condolences following the death of Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's former head of state. He passed away at the age of 97, as reported by North Korean state media.

Kim Yong Nam was widely regarded as a critical figure in fostering and maintaining the close diplomatic ties between China and North Korea. Speaking at a press conference, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, highlighted Kim's significant contributions in nurturing the historically friendly relations between the two nations.

Throughout his extensive career, Kim Yong Nam served under all three North Korean leaders, showcasing steadfast loyalty and expertise in international diplomacy. His death marks the end of an era in the diplomatic history between China and North Korea.

