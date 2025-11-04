Amit Shah Urges Bihar to Reject 'Jungle Raj' and Embrace Development with BJP

In a rally on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah urged Bihar's electorate to vote for the BJP to avoid a return to the 'jungle raj' under the previous RJD administration, which he claimed had devastated the state.

Shah promised a Rs 26,000 crore investment to harness Koshi river waters for irrigation and flood prevention, asserting that only the NDA can spur comprehensive development in Bihar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He also highlighted plans for improved healthcare with AIIMS-Darbhanga and employment via an IT park, while criticizing the RJD for complaints against support funds for self-help groups, alleging the opposition disrespected local traditions and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)