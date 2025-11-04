Left Menu

India's Unshakeable Resilience: A Beacon of Stability

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted India's unique character and robust Constitution as reasons for the nation's stability against coups and revolts. Citing international examples, he dismissed fears of instability in India, while emphasizing vigilance against misleading narratives and external forces aiming to destabilize the country.

  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has asserted that India is insulated from coups or revolts due to its unique societal character and the Constitution's strength. Speaking at the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025', Rijiju contrasted India's stability with international examples, citing the country's distinct approach grounded in rule-abiding citizens and a 'beautiful' Constitution.

Rijiju made it clear that contrary to some beliefs about India being susceptible to instability seen in other nations, India is exceptional in maintaining unity and resilience. He attributed this to the diligent crafting of the Constitution after extensive debates, which has fostered a robust national framework.

The minister urged vigilance against misleading narratives, especially on social media, and reaffirmed that despite intrinsic and extrinsic efforts to disrupt its harmony, India continues to thrive as a strong and stable nation.

