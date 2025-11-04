Left Menu

Controversial Video Spurs FIR Against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' faces an FIR for a contentious statement encouraging intimidation of opponents on polling day. The incident emerged from a video during a campaign in Mokama. The Patna administration has taken legal action under Indian security and election laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' finds himself embroiled in controversy after an FIR was filed following his allegedly inflammatory remarks made during a campaign event for JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Mokama, as confirmed by the Patna district administration.

The issue escalated when a video surfaced, showing the minister purportedly urging NDA supporters to intimidate opposition members on the day of the vote. The footage prompted an investigation by the District Administration, leading to legal proceedings.

The video, shot in Mokama, part of Lalan's Munger constituency, went viral, adding to the minister's challenges. The former JD(U) leader had already been criticized for defending Anant Singh, who is implicated in a murder case. The video sparked further backlash from the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

