Controversial Video Spurs FIR Against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' finds himself embroiled in controversy after an FIR was filed following his allegedly inflammatory remarks made during a campaign event for JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Mokama, as confirmed by the Patna district administration.

The issue escalated when a video surfaced, showing the minister purportedly urging NDA supporters to intimidate opposition members on the day of the vote. The footage prompted an investigation by the District Administration, leading to legal proceedings.

The video, shot in Mokama, part of Lalan's Munger constituency, went viral, adding to the minister's challenges. The former JD(U) leader had already been criticized for defending Anant Singh, who is implicated in a murder case. The video sparked further backlash from the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)