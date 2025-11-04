Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Rally Against 'Invisible Rigging'

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata, opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a process criticized by her party as 'silent invisible rigging' by the BJP-led Centre. Thousands of Trinamool Congress supporters participated, demonstrating significant political unity.

Updated: 04-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:09 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday, gathering thousands of Trinamool Congress supporters for a rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The rally, spanning 3.8 kilometers, began at the statue of B R Ambedkar on Red Road and concluded at Jorasanko Thakur Bari.

The TMC has criticized the revision process as 'silent invisible rigging,' orchestrated by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission. Accompanied by her nephew, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee led the procession, engaging with onlookers from balconies and pavements.

Participants thronged the route, waving party flags and holding vibrant posters. The rally marked a show of strength for the TMC, emphasizing the party's disapproval of electoral process manipulations under the current central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

