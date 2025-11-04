Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Rally Against 'Invisible Rigging'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday, gathering thousands of Trinamool Congress supporters for a rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The rally, spanning 3.8 kilometers, began at the statue of B R Ambedkar on Red Road and concluded at Jorasanko Thakur Bari.

The TMC has criticized the revision process as 'silent invisible rigging,' orchestrated by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission. Accompanied by her nephew, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee led the procession, engaging with onlookers from balconies and pavements.

Participants thronged the route, waving party flags and holding vibrant posters. The rally marked a show of strength for the TMC, emphasizing the party's disapproval of electoral process manipulations under the current central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)