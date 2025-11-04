Left Menu

India and Israel Forge Stronger Ties: A Global Stand Against Terrorism

India and Israel discussed enhancing cooperation against terrorism and boosting trade and infrastructure development. Talks included the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. With ongoing challenges from regional terrorism, both nations emphasized a zero-tolerance approach. The meeting also touched on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s potential visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel reinforced their strategic partnership by focusing on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, during a high-level meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar. The dialogue highlights collaborative efforts in trade and infrastructure, aiming for regional connectivity improvements.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was a focal point, potentially enhancing India's connectivity capabilities. With both nations facing terrorism, they promised a united front to combat threats, including those from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The meeting also explored strengthening economic and infrastructural ties, as well as Israel's possible prime ministerial visit to India. India's role in the Gaza Peace Plan was commended, underscoring commitments to a lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

