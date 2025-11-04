India and Israel Forge Stronger Ties: A Global Stand Against Terrorism
India and Israel discussed enhancing cooperation against terrorism and boosting trade and infrastructure development. Talks included the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. With ongoing challenges from regional terrorism, both nations emphasized a zero-tolerance approach. The meeting also touched on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s potential visit to India.
India and Israel reinforced their strategic partnership by focusing on a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, during a high-level meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar. The dialogue highlights collaborative efforts in trade and infrastructure, aiming for regional connectivity improvements.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was a focal point, potentially enhancing India's connectivity capabilities. With both nations facing terrorism, they promised a united front to combat threats, including those from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
The meeting also explored strengthening economic and infrastructural ties, as well as Israel's possible prime ministerial visit to India. India's role in the Gaza Peace Plan was commended, underscoring commitments to a lasting peace in the region.
