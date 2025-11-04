Left Menu

Defection in Tamil Nadu: MLA Manoj Pandian Joins DMK

P H Manoj Pandian, a loyalist of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Alangulam MLA, has joined the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, citing dissatisfaction with the AIADMK's direction and leadership. Pandian sees the DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, as upholding Dravidian principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:42 IST
Defection in Tamil Nadu: MLA Manoj Pandian Joins DMK
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, P H Manoj Pandian, a staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, announced his defection to the ruling DMK. The Alangulam MLA expressed his decision at DMK's Anna Arivalayam headquarters, seen as a blow to AIADMK's cohesion.

Pandian, who has been with the AIADMK since 1993, criticized the party for deviating from the principles upheld by its storied leaders, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He claimed that the AIADMK now resembles a state branch of the BJP, prompting his resignation from the party and MLA position.

Pandian's switch marks a growing discontent within AIADMK ranks, aligning with another former member, Anwhar Raajhaa, who joined DMK earlier. Pandian praised DMK chief M K Stalin for his commitment to Dravidian ideology, social justice, and progressive governance, fostering hope for a more inclusive future for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025