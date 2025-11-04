Defection in Tamil Nadu: MLA Manoj Pandian Joins DMK

In a significant political move, P H Manoj Pandian, a staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, announced his defection to the ruling DMK. The Alangulam MLA expressed his decision at DMK's Anna Arivalayam headquarters, seen as a blow to AIADMK's cohesion.

Pandian, who has been with the AIADMK since 1993, criticized the party for deviating from the principles upheld by its storied leaders, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He claimed that the AIADMK now resembles a state branch of the BJP, prompting his resignation from the party and MLA position.

Pandian's switch marks a growing discontent within AIADMK ranks, aligning with another former member, Anwhar Raajhaa, who joined DMK earlier. Pandian praised DMK chief M K Stalin for his commitment to Dravidian ideology, social justice, and progressive governance, fostering hope for a more inclusive future for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)