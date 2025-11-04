Emerging Markets Face Turbulence Amid Federal Reserve Uncertainty

Emerging market stocks pulled back on Tuesday, with currencies also experiencing fluctuations, amid mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. These confusing messages dampened expectations for further rate cuts, thus reducing appetite for risk among investors.

The MSCI index for regional equities fell 1.1% after a previous gain of 0.6%. The sentiment shifted after Federal Reserve officials offered varying views on the economic trajectory on Monday. This uncertainty arises during a period when significant data is unavailable due to a government shutdown.

With emerging market currencies in decline, the Hungarian forint led the losses in Central-Eastern Europe. Despite its previous high performance driven by a beneficial interest rate differential, it's expected to weaken toward year-end. The situation is mirrored in other European markets with political dynamics and central bank strategies adding to the complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)