Political Tensions Heighten as Bihar Gears Up for Assembly Elections
Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Amit Shah launched a political salvo ahead of the Bihar elections, criticizing opponents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leaders. With Rai dismissing Tejashwi Yadav's chances and Shah asserting NDA’s strength, the campaign intensifies before the November elections.
- Country:
- India
As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, political tensions are heightening with Union Minister Nityanand Rai taking sharp jabs at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rai labeled Yadav the 'hero of Jungle Raj,' criticizing his family's alleged focus on personal gain over state development. He asserted that Bihar's electorate has rejected Tejashwi Yadav, signaling a clear dismissal of the RJD's vision for the state.
In another political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects. Shah anticipates a decisive victory, predicting a sweep of more than 160 seats under Nitish Kumar's leadership. He emphasized the unity and leadership within the NDA, asserting that both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's positions are secure under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi respectively.
Shah also fired back at Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, over their personal digs at Prime Minister Modi. Dismissing their comments as frustrated rhetoric, he championed Modi's campaign efforts as a democratic duty, highlighting a history of Congress's critical, yet ineffective strategies. The political landscape in Bihar remains charged as the state prepares for elections divided over two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav Rallies in Patna: A Turning Point for Bihar Politics?
Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Poll Promises Questioned by Rival Prashant Kishor
Champaran is witness to how Bihar's land remained blood-soaked during RJD's 'jungle raj': Amit Shah at poll rally in Bettiah.
Over 20 sugar mills closed during RJD rule in Bihar; we will revive these units, set up five more: Amit Shah at Bettiah rally.
Bihar today has all infra that should have been in place 50 yrs ago; Cong obstructed growth before 'dark era' of RJD rule: Adityanath.