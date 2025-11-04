The Unprecedented U.S. Government Shutdown: A Political Standoff

The U.S. government shutdown entered its 35th day, now tying the record for the longest in history. This political standoff between Republicans and Democrats in Congress shows no sign of resolution as each side blames the other for the impasse.

The shutdown's impact deepens daily; food assistance for the needy has halted, and federal workers across sectors are unpaid. The economy suffers as the lack of government reporting creates uncertainty. In the Senate, Republicans require Democratic votes to pass funding but face opposition as Democrats push for healthcare subsidies.

A polarized Congress has increased shutdowns' frequency. This 15th shutdown since 1981 is distinguished not only by its duration but also by its political dynamics. Essential services struggle, families worry over food stamps, and federal employees miss paychecks. The economic cost mounts, with projections reaching billions if the shutdown persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)