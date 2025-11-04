TMC Takes Battle to Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee Blasts Modi Over Voter Roll Controversy
Abhishek Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Modi over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He accused the BJP-led Centre of using the process to intimidate voters. Banerjee incited protests against the alleged disenfranchisement and vowed to escalate actions in Delhi.
In a fervent charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to intimidate voters. Addressing a vibrant crowd in central Kolkata on Tuesday, Banerjee warned of dire consequences if the perceived injustice continues.
Urging citizens to prepare for demonstrations in New Delhi, Banerjee claimed that panic generated by the SIR process has already resulted in the loss of seven eligible voters' lives. These assertions were punctuated with an emotional appeal, as families of the deceased stood alongside him on stage.
Banerjee criticized the Modi government's history of imposing unchecked mandates, likening the situation to past policies like demonetisation and citizenship documentation. The TMC leader also issued a challenge to the BJP, asserting that the party's organizational strength would overpower any attempts to stifle dissent as they plan to take their campaign to the national capital.
