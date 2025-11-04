Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions Across India

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists began in nine states and three Union territories on Tuesday. The exercise, aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls, has been labeled a 'con job' by the Trinamool Congress and faced opposition from the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Booth-level officers from the Election Commission are assisting electors with semi-filled enumeration forms. The SIR will run through an enumeration stage until December 4, with draft rolls releasing on December 9 and final rolls by February 7.

The revision has ignited political clashes, with BJP backing it as a move for transparency, while the TMC and DMK question its timing, calling it politically driven. This sets the stage for the 2026 state elections in various Indian regions.

