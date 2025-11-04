Nadda Highlights 'HIRA' Development Model in Bihar
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda emphasized the infrastructure advancements in Bihar using the acronym 'HIRA', representing Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airports. He criticized the opposition RJD, urging voters to support the NDA. Nadda highlighted central government schemes aiding poverty alleviation and held a roadshow in Gayaji.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday emphasized the growth in Bihar under the NDA government by using the acronym 'HIRA', signifying advancements in highways, internet, railways, and airports. This development model was a focal point as he addressed a rally in Bhojpur district on the final day of the state assembly polls' first phase campaign.
While urging support for the NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nadda criticized the opposition party RJD for its past governance, accusing it of fostering lawlessness and intimidation. He cautioned voters against being swayed by RJD's promises, likening their allure to merely superficial changes.
Nadda also spotlighted central government initiatives like free ration and the Ujjwala Yojana, which have considerably improved the lives of millions in Bihar. After addressing the rally, Nadda conducted a roadshow in Gayaji, a BJP stronghold, signaling confidence in the party's visibility and support ahead of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
