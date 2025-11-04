Left Menu

Nadda Highlights 'HIRA' Development Model in Bihar

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda emphasized the infrastructure advancements in Bihar using the acronym 'HIRA', representing Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airports. He criticized the opposition RJD, urging voters to support the NDA. Nadda highlighted central government schemes aiding poverty alleviation and held a roadshow in Gayaji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:20 IST
Nadda Highlights 'HIRA' Development Model in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday emphasized the growth in Bihar under the NDA government by using the acronym 'HIRA', signifying advancements in highways, internet, railways, and airports. This development model was a focal point as he addressed a rally in Bhojpur district on the final day of the state assembly polls' first phase campaign.

While urging support for the NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nadda criticized the opposition party RJD for its past governance, accusing it of fostering lawlessness and intimidation. He cautioned voters against being swayed by RJD's promises, likening their allure to merely superficial changes.

Nadda also spotlighted central government initiatives like free ration and the Ujjwala Yojana, which have considerably improved the lives of millions in Bihar. After addressing the rally, Nadda conducted a roadshow in Gayaji, a BJP stronghold, signaling confidence in the party's visibility and support ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025