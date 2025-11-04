Left Menu

Northeast Parties Unite for Collective Voice

Leaders from various Northeast Indian parties, including Meghalaya's CM Conrad Sangma, announced plans to form a unified political entity within 45 days. This new entity aims to address regional issues, giving the Northeast a singular voice on matters like land rights and economic growth, while uniting younger generation leaders.

In a historic move, leaders from multiple Northeast Indian parties declared their intention to unite under a single political entity. This announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other notable party members.

This initiative, expected to materialize within 45 days, focuses on centralizing regional issues and creating a robust political voice for the Northeast. The formation of a nine-member committee, including former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, marks the first step in this process.

The new political entity aims to tackle issues such as land rights, economic development, and indigenous representation. Leaders emphasized that this unity is not meant as a confrontation with the BJP but rather as a platform necessary for the Northeast's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

