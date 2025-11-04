Bihar's Election Showdown: Leaders Rally for Final Push
As the campaign for the first phase of Bihar elections culminates, political heavyweights intensify efforts to sway voters. Esteemed leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, engaged in multiple rallies. Bihar will brace for 121-seat polls, with key contests drawing significant attention.
The curtain came down on the campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections on Tuesday evening, as political leaders made a final push to persuade voters across 121 seats.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda ramped up their efforts with rallies and roadshows, while Rahul Gandhi of the Opposition also took center stage with three meetings. In a show of strength, Prime Minister Modi interacted virtually with female BJP workers, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held several meetings.
Other prominent figures, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and former minister Smriti Irani, campaigned vigorously. Key races include Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur and Mahua, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary's Tarapur, and singer Maithili Thakur's bid for Alinagar under the BJP banner.
