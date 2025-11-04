Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Mobilizes NCP Cadres for Local Election Preparedness

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held district-level meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, emphasizing grassroots connection and local plan preparation. As elections approach, Pawar urged party cadres to align with voters' preferences. The NCP aims to fill political gaps left by Congress and focus on inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:28 IST
Ajit Pawar Mobilizes NCP Cadres for Local Election Preparedness
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar continued his initiative of district and block-level review meetings on Tuesday. He encouraged party representatives to engage with the public and prepare localized strategies.

Pawar's recent meetings with leaders from districts such as Dhule and Kolhapur focused on enhancing coordination and addressing regional challenges. With local elections looming, he emphasized the importance of grassroots work to better connect with voters.

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare highlighted the party's strategic position to occupy the political space abandoned by a weakening Congress. The NCP is aiming for greater accountability and inclusive development, as it strives for effective communication with the electorate.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025