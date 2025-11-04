Ajit Pawar Mobilizes NCP Cadres for Local Election Preparedness

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar continued his initiative of district and block-level review meetings on Tuesday. He encouraged party representatives to engage with the public and prepare localized strategies.

Pawar's recent meetings with leaders from districts such as Dhule and Kolhapur focused on enhancing coordination and addressing regional challenges. With local elections looming, he emphasized the importance of grassroots work to better connect with voters.

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare highlighted the party's strategic position to occupy the political space abandoned by a weakening Congress. The NCP is aiming for greater accountability and inclusive development, as it strives for effective communication with the electorate.