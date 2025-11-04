Veteran Politician H Y Meti Passes Away at 79

Karnataka mourns the loss of veteran Congress leader and former minister H Y Meti, who passed away at the age of 79. He succumbed to breathing problems and other age-related ailments at a private hospital, according to party and hospital sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, visited the hospital to pay their last respects to Meti, who had served as chairman of the Bagalkote Urban Development Authority. He is survived by his two sons and two daughters, and his mortal remains will be taken to Bagalkote for last rites expected on Wednesday.

Meti's political journey began with electoral victories in the 1989, 1994, and 2004 assembly polls as a Janata Dal candidate. Despite facing defeats, he remained a significant figure by winning a 2013 election as a Congress candidate and serving as excise minister. Leaders across political lines have expressed their grief over his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)