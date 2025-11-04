BJP's Battle for Change: Ghatsila By-Election Heats Up in Jharkhand

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has confidently declared that the BJP will secure a win in the upcoming by-election in Jharkhand's Ghatsila seat. Majhi claims this triumph will reflect residents' growing desire for a change from the current state government.

Speaking in Santhali at rallies in Dampara and Ghurabandha, Majhi criticized Jharkhand's government for not implementing the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act. This, he argues, demonstrates the administration's inability to provide self-governance to tribal communities. He praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to uplift tribal representation across various levels.

Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annapurna Devi, echoed confidence in BJP's 'Lotus' flourishing in Ghatsila, highlighting the central government's work for women's upliftment through schemes like Ujjwala Yojna. The political climate intensifies as 13 candidates compete in the by-election, slated for November 11, necessitated by Education Minister Ramdas Soren's passing.