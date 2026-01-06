Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules Implementation

The implementation of PESA rules by the JMM-led Jharkhand government has triggered a political firestorm. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren of the BJP accused the government of altering key provisions in favor of infiltrators, a move he claims undermines tribal rights and diverges from the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act of 1996.

According to Soren, crucial terms like customary laws and social practices have been omitted from the PESA rules, enabling outsiders and converted tribals to potentially chair 'gram sabhas'. This, he asserts, threatens the traditional self-governance of tribal communities and contravenes the stipulated act.

Conversely, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat countered these claims, arguing that the rules are rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's concept of 'gram sabha' and aim to protect tribal traditions. He accused the BJP of sowing discord over the rules and highlighted the improvements made in Jharkhand's PESA framework as superior to other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)