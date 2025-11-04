Tanzania's Election Turmoil: Ongoing Protests and Alleged Secret Killings
In Tanzania, post-election protests led to allegations of secret killings by security forces. The opposition, Chadema, claims over 1,000 people were killed while the government remains silent. The international community has expressed concerns over the alleged violence, which coincides with a controversial election outcome.
Authorities in Tanzania are under scrutiny following alleged killings in response to protests related to the contentious election held last week. The opposition party, Chadema, accused security forces of secretly disposing of bodies of those killed during the unrest.
Protests erupted across Tanzania when key opposition figures were barred from participating in the election, which President Samia Suluhu Hassan won by a wide margin amid allegations of low voter turnout and scrutiny from international observers.
Chadema claims over 1,000 deaths, with ongoing reports suggesting a crackdown aimed at politically active regions. Human Rights Watch and other international observers call for accountability and an end to excessive force.
