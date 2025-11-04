Tanzania's Election Turmoil: Ongoing Protests and Alleged Secret Killings

Authorities in Tanzania are under scrutiny following alleged killings in response to protests related to the contentious election held last week. The opposition party, Chadema, accused security forces of secretly disposing of bodies of those killed during the unrest.

Protests erupted across Tanzania when key opposition figures were barred from participating in the election, which President Samia Suluhu Hassan won by a wide margin amid allegations of low voter turnout and scrutiny from international observers.

Chadema claims over 1,000 deaths, with ongoing reports suggesting a crackdown aimed at politically active regions. Human Rights Watch and other international observers call for accountability and an end to excessive force.

(With inputs from agencies.)