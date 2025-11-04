Left Menu

Sandwich Showdown: Former DOJ Staffer's Viral Assault Trial Begins

The trial of Sean Dunn, a former U.S. Justice Department staffer accused of assaulting a federal agent with a sandwich, has begun. Dunn, a symbol of resistance to Trump's law enforcement policies, faces a misdemeanor charge for the incident which garnered viral attention. He pleads not guilty.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:03 IST
In Washington D.C., the trial of Sean Dunn, a former U.S. Justice Department employee, commenced as he faced charges for hurling a sandwich at a federal agent during a law enforcement crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration.

The prosecution opened by emphasizing the inappropriateness of throwing objects at individuals out of anger. Video evidence capturing Dunn tossing a sub-style sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has gained significant attention.

Dunn's lawyer argued that the act was a harmless expression of protest against what Dunn deemed racist and fascistic federal law enforcement policies, despite the prosecution originally pursuing felony charges, later reduced to a misdemeanor.

