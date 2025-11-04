Left Menu

BJP President Slams Karnataka Congress for Farmer Neglect Amid Protests

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting farmers suffering due to heavy rains. Highlighting the plight of sugarcane farmers protesting in North Karnataka, Vijayendra urged the government to fulfill their demands and fulfill its responsibilities, warning of continued BJP support for the farmers’ cause.

BJP President Slams Karnataka Congress for Farmer Neglect Amid Protests
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, BY Vijayendra, sharply criticized the state's Congress government on Tuesday, accusing it of indifference towards farmers severely affected by relentless rains. Vijayendra argued that neither the district-in-charge minister nor relevant officials have shown any consideration for the farmers' plight.

Vijayendra emphasized that crucial figures such as the state's Revenue and Agriculture Ministers have not visited the distressed areas of North Karnataka. He highlighted ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers in districts like Belagavi and Bagalkot, urging the government to meet their legitimate demands.

Addressing reporters, Vijayendra stated that while sugarcane contributes significantly to state revenue, the government remains unresponsive to farmers in crisis, questioning the Congress's commitment to their welfare. He noted that the BJP stands ready to advocate for the farmers' interests beyond party politics and recalled past successful protests led by BJP leaders.

