Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's sovereign wealth fund voices opposition to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposed pay deal potentially worth $1 trillion, with the fund planning to vote against the deal. Concerns revolve around corporate governance, compensation size, and Musk's influential voting power. The outcome may sway European investors and affect board re-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:49 IST
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of Tesla's significant outside investors, announced its intention to vote against a proposed pay arrangement for CEO Elon Musk, which could be valued at a staggering $1 trillion. The fund's opposition introduces uncertainty in upcoming shareholder voting, highlighting concerns about executive compensation size and corporate governance.

Tesla's board is advocating for the approval of Musk's compensation plan, warning that the CEO might leave the company if it doesn't pass. Despite Tesla's previous success in garnering investor support, this move by Norges Bank Investment Management could influence other European investors concerned with ESG principles.

While major U.S. investors remain non-committal prior to the meeting, consultancy groups suggest that unpredictability surrounds this high-stakes vote. Other European investors have yet to reveal their voting intentions, amplifying suspense over the ballot outcome set for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025