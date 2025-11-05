Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has released two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who had been imprisoned since 2022. The release appears to be part of an exchange for an Iranian student conditionally freed in late October, as confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

French officials are optimistic about the situation, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating that Kohler and Paris are now safely housed at the French Embassy in Tehran. Despite their release, dialogue between France and Iran continues to ensure their prompt return to France.

This development is the culmination of years of negotiations between the two nations, amid France's accusations of Iran engaging in state hostage-taking of foreign nationals. Iran, however, denies these claims, citing unfounded espionage charges against the detained French citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)