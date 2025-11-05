Left Menu

Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran has freed two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, in exchange for an Iranian student, ending years of negotiations. French officials welcomed the move, stressing continued dialogue for their swift return to France. The case highlights France's accusations against Iran of state hostage-taking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has released two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who had been imprisoned since 2022. The release appears to be part of an exchange for an Iranian student conditionally freed in late October, as confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

French officials are optimistic about the situation, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating that Kohler and Paris are now safely housed at the French Embassy in Tehran. Despite their release, dialogue between France and Iran continues to ensure their prompt return to France.

This development is the culmination of years of negotiations between the two nations, amid France's accusations of Iran engaging in state hostage-taking of foreign nationals. Iran, however, denies these claims, citing unfounded espionage charges against the detained French citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

