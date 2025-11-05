French Nationals Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough in Iran

In a significant diplomatic development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, two French citizens detained in Iran for over three years on allegations of spying. Macron described the news as a 'huge relief' and pledged continued dialogue to ensure their swift return to France.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reassured the public that Kohler and Paris are 'safe' in the French Embassy in Tehran while awaiting final release. He highlighted their good health and hinted at ongoing diplomatic negotiations, yet remained tight-lipped about a specific timeline for their return.

Their release follows a backdrop of international tensions, with allegations of Iran using foreign detainees as political leverage. Recently, an Iranian national, Mahdieh Esfandiari, was granted conditional release in France, amid pressures for a potential prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran.