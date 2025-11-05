Left Menu

French Nationals Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough in Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris from Iranian detention, where they had been held on spying charges for over three years. Macron expressed relief and noted ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate their return to France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:13 IST
French Nationals Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough in Iran
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, two French citizens detained in Iran for over three years on allegations of spying. Macron described the news as a 'huge relief' and pledged continued dialogue to ensure their swift return to France.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reassured the public that Kohler and Paris are 'safe' in the French Embassy in Tehran while awaiting final release. He highlighted their good health and hinted at ongoing diplomatic negotiations, yet remained tight-lipped about a specific timeline for their return.

Their release follows a backdrop of international tensions, with allegations of Iran using foreign detainees as political leverage. Recently, an Iranian national, Mahdieh Esfandiari, was granted conditional release in France, amid pressures for a potential prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
2
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
3
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global
4
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025