French Nationals Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough in Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris from Iranian detention, where they had been held on spying charges for over three years. Macron expressed relief and noted ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate their return to France.
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reassured the public that Kohler and Paris are 'safe' in the French Embassy in Tehran while awaiting final release. He highlighted their good health and hinted at ongoing diplomatic negotiations, yet remained tight-lipped about a specific timeline for their return.
Their release follows a backdrop of international tensions, with allegations of Iran using foreign detainees as political leverage. Recently, an Iranian national, Mahdieh Esfandiari, was granted conditional release in France, amid pressures for a potential prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran.
