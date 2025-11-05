Russia Awaits U.S. Clarity on Trump's Nuclear Testing Remarks
Russia is seeking clarification from the U.S. regarding President Trump's comments on resuming nuclear testing. Though Trump has ordered testing, claiming the need to compete with Russia and China, neither country has resumed such activities. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expresses uncertainty about Trump's intentions.
The Kremlin is awaiting further details from the United States on President Donald Trump's statements about potentially resuming nuclear testing, according to a report by TASS state news agency. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed this on Tuesday.
Trump previously directed the resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing in late October, citing concerns that the nation was falling behind Russia and China. Despite these claims, Peskov confirmed that neither Russia nor China had recommenced testing.
Peskov remarked, "We simply can't say at this point what exactly the U.S. president has in mind," highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Trump's intentions.
