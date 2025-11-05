Left Menu

Flags Lowered as Political Divide Widens: The Legacy of Dick Cheney

The White House lowered flags for former Vice President Dick Cheney's death, while former President Trump's silence highlighted a long-standing political divide. Cheney, a critic of Trump's approach, was a symbol of traditional Republican values, countering Trump's populist style and remarks after the January 6 Capitol attack.

Dick Cheney

The White House lowered its flags to half-staff on Tuesday, honoring the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney. This gesture came as President Donald Trump and his administration chose not to publicly address the Republican figure's death.

By Tuesday afternoon, neither an official statement from the White House nor any social media comments from Trump had surfaced regarding Cheney's passing. During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a brief acknowledgment, noting the president's awareness of the situation and the lowering of flags as outlined by statutory law.

Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush, advocated a style of Republican politics contrasting sharply with Trump's populist rhetoric. The rift deepened as he and his daughter, Liz Cheney, became outspoken critics of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a contention that solidified their opposition and underlined the divide within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

