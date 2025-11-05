Illuminating Diplomacy: Trump and Modi Strengthen India-US Ties

US President Donald Trump has expressed a positive outlook on the future of India-US relationships, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. At a recent press briefing, Leavitt stated that Trump feels optimistic about the bilateral relations and recently communicated directly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the celebration of Diwali at the White House, which included high-ranking Indian-American officials, Trump reinforced his commitment to strengthening ties with India. He also praised Sergio Gor, noting his capabilities as the US Ambassador to India. The President and his trade team are actively involved in ongoing discussions with Indian counterparts.

The relationship was further highlighted when Trump extended Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi via a phone call. Modi responded positively, expressing hope that both nations will continue to illuminate the world with optimism and unity against terrorism.