Left Menu

Illuminating Diplomacy: Trump and Modi Strengthen India-US Ties

US President Donald Trump expresses optimism about the future of India-US relations. In recent events, Trump celebrated Diwali with Indian-American officials and engaged in discussions with India's Ambassador. Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized unity against terrorism, conveying mutual respect and hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:14 IST
Illuminating Diplomacy: Trump and Modi Strengthen India-US Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has expressed a positive outlook on the future of India-US relationships, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. At a recent press briefing, Leavitt stated that Trump feels optimistic about the bilateral relations and recently communicated directly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the celebration of Diwali at the White House, which included high-ranking Indian-American officials, Trump reinforced his commitment to strengthening ties with India. He also praised Sergio Gor, noting his capabilities as the US Ambassador to India. The President and his trade team are actively involved in ongoing discussions with Indian counterparts.

The relationship was further highlighted when Trump extended Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi via a phone call. Modi responded positively, expressing hope that both nations will continue to illuminate the world with optimism and unity against terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
3
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
4
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025