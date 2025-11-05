Rajnath Singh Amplifies NDA Wave in Bihar Ahead of Polls

On the eve of Bihar's assembly elections' first phase, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared a strong wave supporting the NDA.

Speaking at a rally in Banka, Singh took aim at the RJD for past intimidation tactics during its rule and accused the Congress of neglecting key infrastructure.

He praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's corruption-free governance and warned that the NDA, if victorious, stands firm against terrorism, referencing the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)