Rajnath Singh Amplifies NDA Wave in Bihar Ahead of Polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims an NDA wave ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, asserting the alliance will win decisively. Singh criticized the RJD for past threats and accused Congress of neglecting infrastructure. He commended Operation Sindoor's success and warned against future terrorism attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banka | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Bihar's assembly elections' first phase, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared a strong wave supporting the NDA.

Speaking at a rally in Banka, Singh took aim at the RJD for past intimidation tactics during its rule and accused the Congress of neglecting key infrastructure.

He praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's corruption-free governance and warned that the NDA, if victorious, stands firm against terrorism, referencing the success of Operation Sindoor.

