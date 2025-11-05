Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: Championing Change in New York Politics

In a momentous victory speech, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made history as the first South Asian and Muslim to lead the city, defeating political heavyweights, including Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, 34, heralded his win as a triumph of 'hope over tyranny' and directly challenged President Donald Trump's anti-immigration stance, asserting that New York would remain a city built and led by immigrants.

Celebrating the end of a 'political dynasty,' Mamdani rallied his supporters with a mandate for change and a promise of a government aligned with the needs of everyday New Yorkers, stating, 'We chose hope together.'

(With inputs from agencies.)