Karnataka Farmers' Protest: Sugarcane Pricing Crisis
Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai calls on Karnataka's Chief Minister to set sugarcane prices at Rs 3,500 per tonne. Amidst ongoing farmer protests, Bommai criticizes alleged vested interests in the sugar business and urges government intervention, highlighting financial viability through by-product income.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and set a sugarcane procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, aligning with farmers' demands.
Bommai suggests sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 while the state contributes Rs 200 per tonne, criticizing officials' vested interests in the sugar industry. He calls for government action amidst ongoing farmer protests in northern Karnataka, notably in districts like Belagavi and Haveri.
Citing by-products like ethanol and electricity as additional income for sugar factories, Bommai stresses the feasibility of meeting farmers' demands. He further highlights BJP's support for farmers, urging swift government action to prevent severe impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Vadra Confronts BJP's Dynasty Politics Claims
Rajen Gohain Joins Assam Jaitya Parishad, Leaving BJP Amidst Criticism
TMC's Sagarika Ghose Criticizes BJP Over Absence at Tribute Ceremony for Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das
Assam CM Sarma Predicts BJP Victory in 'Tsunami-Like' Bihar Elections
Rahul Gandhi claims thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana, UP.