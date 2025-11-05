Left Menu

Karnataka Farmers' Protest: Sugarcane Pricing Crisis

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai calls on Karnataka's Chief Minister to set sugarcane prices at Rs 3,500 per tonne. Amidst ongoing farmer protests, Bommai criticizes alleged vested interests in the sugar business and urges government intervention, highlighting financial viability through by-product income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:19 IST
Karnataka Farmers' Protest: Sugarcane Pricing Crisis
Basavaraj Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and set a sugarcane procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, aligning with farmers' demands.

Bommai suggests sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 while the state contributes Rs 200 per tonne, criticizing officials' vested interests in the sugar industry. He calls for government action amidst ongoing farmer protests in northern Karnataka, notably in districts like Belagavi and Haveri.

Citing by-products like ethanol and electricity as additional income for sugar factories, Bommai stresses the feasibility of meeting farmers' demands. He further highlights BJP's support for farmers, urging swift government action to prevent severe impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India
2
Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

 India
3
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Effo...

 Global
4
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025