Karnataka Farmers' Protest: Sugarcane Pricing Crisis

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and set a sugarcane procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, aligning with farmers' demands.

Bommai suggests sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 while the state contributes Rs 200 per tonne, criticizing officials' vested interests in the sugar industry. He calls for government action amidst ongoing farmer protests in northern Karnataka, notably in districts like Belagavi and Haveri.

Citing by-products like ethanol and electricity as additional income for sugar factories, Bommai stresses the feasibility of meeting farmers' demands. He further highlights BJP's support for farmers, urging swift government action to prevent severe impacts.

