Germany Shuts Down Influencer Group Over Caliphate Calls

In a significant move, German authorities have banned Muslim Interaktiv, an influencer group accused of promoting anti-constitutional activities by calling for a caliphate. The ban includes disbanding the group and confiscating its assets, citing a breach in constitutional values.

As part of a broader crackdown, police conducted raids on a total of 19 properties associated with Muslim Interaktiv and two other Islamic groups, Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, in Hamburg, Berlin, and Hesse. This step underscores escalating tensions between the German government and the Muslim community, following Germany's vocal support for Israel amidst recent conflicts.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt justified the stringent measures, asserting that Germany will not tolerate public calls for a caliphate, anti-Semitic incitement, or disrespect for women's and minority rights. While Muslim Interaktiv maintains that it upholds the German constitution, authorities remain concerned about the overarching implications of its public demonstrations and online influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)