Rahul Gandhi Claims Massive Electoral Fraud in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission and BJP of orchestrating electoral fraud in Haryana by adding 25 lakh fake voters. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed this as 'vote theft'. The Election Commission dismissed these claims, stating no appeals were filed against Haryana's electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi has made a startling accusation against the Election Commission and the ruling BJP, alleging a monumental electoral fraud in Haryana's assembly elections. According to Gandhi, there are 25 lakh fake voter entries, purportedly created with the knowledge of the BJP and the tacit approval of the Election Commission.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh echoed these claims, accusing the electoral body of 'vote theft' by altering the voter list to include fake entries. Ramesh argued that this was done to manipulate election outcomes in Haryana, criticizing the Commission's selective inactivity and activity regarding different political matters.

In response, Election Commission officials have denied these allegations, highlighting that no official appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in the state. Despite this, Gandhi maintains that there is substantial evidence supporting his claims, which include the use of a single image repeatedly in voter documents in multiple booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

