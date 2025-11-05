Congress Gears Up for Crucial Mumbai Civic Polls Amid Factionalism

In a critical move to regain ground in Maharashtra's evolving political landscape, the Congress has initiated measures to bolster its organizational strength ahead of the Mumbai civic elections. Despite internal factional struggles, the party is diligently forming committees to strategize for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, according to a press release.

Led by Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad, the newly appointed committees will frame the party manifesto and coordinate campaign efforts. These groups aim to reconnect with urban voters and emphasize issues such as civic mismanagement, corruption, and infrastructure, which resonate with their traditional support base.

Facing stiff competition and the challenge of reestablishing relevance, the Congress is working to negotiate fair seat-sharing agreements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This comes amidst its dwindling influence, having secured only 30 seats in the 2017 BMC elections. Analysts stress that a united front is essential for Congress to convert nostalgic loyalty into tangible voter support.

(With inputs from agencies.)