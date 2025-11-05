Left Menu

Capital Showdown: Fierce Battle for MCD Bypolls Looms Between AAP and BJP

With MCD bypolls nominations closing soon, AAP, BJP, and Congress are hustling to finalize their candidates for 12 wards. AAP aims to regain its seats, while BJP seeks stronger control. Congress also prepares its list amidst keen competition. Nominee submissions end on November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:40 IST
Political parties are racing against time as the deadline for the MCD bypoll nominations nears. With keen competition anticipated, AAP, BJP, and Congress hustle to finalize candidates for the November 30 elections covering 12 wards.

The election serves as a crucial platform for AAP to bounce back in the MCD, while BJP aims to solidify its dominance in the 250-member body. A senior BJP official revealed that the party would announce its candidates soon, in consultation with national leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress prepares its lineup with senior observers meeting aspirants. Anil Bhardwaj of the Delhi Congress stated they have attracted numerous aspirants, ensuring a competitive selection process. November 10 marks the last day for nominations, setting the stage for an intensely watched contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

