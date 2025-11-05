Matua Community's Demands for Citizenship Spark Political Tensions in West Bengal
A faction of the Matua community in West Bengal has initiated an indefinite hunger strike demanding unconditional citizenship for Bangladeshi refugees. The protest, led by TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur's faction, faces opposition from Union Minister Shantanu Thakur. A new committee formation within the community adds complexity.
An indefinite hunger strike has commenced in Thakurnagar, West Bengal, as a faction of the Matua community demands unconditional citizenship for refugees from Bangladesh. Led by TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur's faction, the protest asserts the need for citizenship without reliance on Bangladeshi documentation.
The protest has drawn criticism from Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, who accuses the demonstration of being politically motivated. Thakur, a member of a different faction within the Matua community, suggests that the focus should be on applying for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Adding another layer to the situation, BJP MLA Subrata Thakur has announced a new committee within the Matua Mahasangh, signaling further internal divides. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress continues to oppose the CAA, cautioning against potential consequences similar to those seen in Assam's detention centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
