Pakistan's Dual Challenge: Population Boom and Climate Crisis
Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has identified overpopulation and climate change as existential threats to the nation. With a population exceeding 250 million and high vulnerability to climate change, Pakistan faces growing resource strain exacerbated by global warming. Aurangzeb urges immediate action to address these intertwined crises.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a stark warning issued on Wednesday, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb identified the surging population and climate change as critical existential threats to the country. With more than 250 million residents, Pakistan ranks as the sixth largest nation globally, yet it grapples with severe exposure to climate-induced adversities.
Addressing a business assembly in Karachi, Aurangzeb highlighted the growing pressure on the country's limited resources, aggravated by unpredictable weather patterns and global warming. He emphasized that resolving these issues is essential to unlocking Pakistan's potential, stating that acknowledging the minimal carbon footprint is insufficient in the face of climate devastation.
Lawmakers are increasingly recognizing the urgency of these challenges. Recent calls for declaring rapid population growth as a national emergency have been met with discussions at the Parliamentary Forum on Population. Meanwhile, religious conservatives continue to resist population control measures, viewing them as contrary to Islamic principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's Aquatic Vision: A Boost to the Rural Economy
Himachal Pradesh Promotes Modern Fish Farming to Boost Rural Economy
Cow Economy: Haryana CM Saini's Vision at National Godhan Summit
Climate Change Dilemma: When Global Warming Hits the Poor Hardest
Eurozone Economy Surges: Service Sector Fuels Record Growth