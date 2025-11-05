Trump's Push to End Filibuster Amid Government Shutdown
President Trump urges Republican senators to eliminate the filibuster rule to end the record-long government shutdown. This move aims to pass legislation more easily but challenges Senate norms. Despite concerns, Trump is optimistic about retaining power by pushing through popular legislation once the filibuster is removed.
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pressured Republican senators to abolish the filibuster rule, a strategic Senate procedure requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, to address the longest government shutdown in history. Speaking at a White House breakfast, Trump emphasized the urgency of reopening the government, labeling the continued shutdown as a "tremendous mistake."
Despite Trump's persistent calls for the rule's termination, Republican lawmakers have been hesitant, mindful that Democrats could exploit the absence of the filibuster if they gained a majority. Trump sought to downplay such apprehensions, asserting that eliminating the rule would enable Republicans to secure their agenda by swiftly advancing popular legislation.
The ongoing shutdown, now on its record-setting 36th day, has disrupted the stock market, airlines, and social benefits such as SNAP. Trump partly attributed Republican losses in recent elections to the shutdown, arguing it has impacted the GOP more than anticipated while sparing Democrats from expected backlash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
