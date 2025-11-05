Left Menu

Electoral Controversy Ignites in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleges election fraud by the BJP, advocating for ballot papers in future elections. He questions the Election Commission's credibility, urging a return to traditional voting methods. The accusations stir reactions and demands for transparency, highlighting a broader democratic debate.

Updated: 05-11-2025 20:48 IST
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has made serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that they have 'stolen' the Haryana election through fraudulent means. Addressing the press, Hooda called for nationwide adoption of ballot papers to ensure electoral transparency.

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi's accusations against the BJP, suggesting the manipulation of 25 lakh fake votes. Hooda criticized the Election Commission, stressing the agency's role in maintaining credible and fair elections.

Echoing similar concerns in advanced democracies like Germany, Hooda and the Congress reiterated their commitment to challenge what they describe as 'vote chori', promising public awareness campaigns and protests to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

