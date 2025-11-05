Rajen Gohain's Political Shift: A Move Towards Inclusive Regionalism in Assam
Former Union minister and four-time BJP MP, Rajen Gohain, joins Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) after leaving BJP. In his new role, Gohain emphasizes 'inclusive regionalism' for AJP's success, criticizes national parties, and mentions potential collaboration with Congress while critiquing Assam's current leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Rajen Gohain has joined the regional political outfit Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP). His decision, announced on Wednesday, comes after resigning from the BJP on October 9. Gohain's move is seen as a push towards 'inclusive regionalism', aimed at positioning AJP as a formidable political force ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections.
Gohain, who served as the Union Minister of State for Railways and represented the Nagaon constituency for four terms, expressed dissatisfaction with national parties. While Gohain acknowledged potential ties with Congress due to prevailing political circumstances, he didn't mince words about his distrust of national parties, emphasizing the need for a broader outlook.
His criticism extended to current Assam leaders, hinting at discontent with their roles in former Congress governments. Gohain's departure from BJP highlights his disenchantment with the party's unfulfilled promises to Assam's indigenous people and its divisive politics, as he argues for safeguarding regional identity and inclusivity.
