Left Menu

Congress Strategizes for Electoral Fortification in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju conducted meetings with party leaders to review organizational readiness. Focus areas included appointing Booth Level Agents and forming 12-member committees for panchayats and urban wards. The goal is to appoint 30,000 BLAs to prevent vote theft during electoral roll revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:21 IST
Congress Strategizes for Electoral Fortification in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju held a series of strategic meetings with the party's cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs on Tuesday, aiming to bolster organizational infrastructure ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.

Raju meticulously evaluated the current status of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and the establishment of 12-member committees at both panchayat and ward levels across urban local bodies. This initiative follows his previous announcement regarding block-level conferences starting January 17, designed to reinforce party units and train BLAs.

The party has ambitious plans to deploy 30,000 BLAs statewide to counteract alleged vote theft during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Raju emphasized. Updates were sought from MPs and state leaders, with Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh in attendance.

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026