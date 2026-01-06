Congress Strategizes for Electoral Fortification in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Congress state in-charge K Raju held a series of strategic meetings with the party's cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs on Tuesday, aiming to bolster organizational infrastructure ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.

Raju meticulously evaluated the current status of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and the establishment of 12-member committees at both panchayat and ward levels across urban local bodies. This initiative follows his previous announcement regarding block-level conferences starting January 17, designed to reinforce party units and train BLAs.

The party has ambitious plans to deploy 30,000 BLAs statewide to counteract alleged vote theft during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Raju emphasized. Updates were sought from MPs and state leaders, with Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh in attendance.