Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever

In a significant political realignment, Sanjay Singh, ex-Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger, allied with the BJP just ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Bihar. His endorsement of NDA's Kumar Pranay signals shifting electoral dynamics.

Singh, emphasizing the developmental strides made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed confidence in Bihar's continued progress under the NDA rule. He projected a landslide victory for the coalition in the upcoming polls.

While Jan Suraaj Party's senior figures remained silent on the matter despite several outreach efforts, another political twist saw BJP's current Pirpainti MLA, Lalan Paswan, defect to RJD following his exclusion from the party's candidate list.

