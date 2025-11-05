Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever
Sanjay Singh, formerly with Jan Suraaj Party, joined BJP before Bihar elections, supporting NDA candidate Kumar Pranay. Singh praised Bihar's development under Modi and Kumar's leadership. Despite attempts, Jan Suraaj leaders remained unreachable. Meanwhile, BJP's Pirpainti MLA Lalan Paswan switched to RJD after ticket denial.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political realignment, Sanjay Singh, ex-Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger, allied with the BJP just ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Bihar. His endorsement of NDA's Kumar Pranay signals shifting electoral dynamics.
Singh, emphasizing the developmental strides made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed confidence in Bihar's continued progress under the NDA rule. He projected a landslide victory for the coalition in the upcoming polls.
While Jan Suraaj Party's senior figures remained silent on the matter despite several outreach efforts, another political twist saw BJP's current Pirpainti MLA, Lalan Paswan, defect to RJD following his exclusion from the party's candidate list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM does not keep Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
Not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA to form next govt with two-thirds majority: Rajnath Singh in Banka.
Kharge Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Absence from Modi's Bihar Campaign
Dulachand Yadav murder case: Mukesh Sahani blames Nitish Kumar for "collapsing" law and order in Bihar
Nitish Kumar absent in PM’s rallies, roadshow; it's clear he would not become CM again, claims Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.