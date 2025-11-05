Left Menu

Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever

Sanjay Singh, formerly with Jan Suraaj Party, joined BJP before Bihar elections, supporting NDA candidate Kumar Pranay. Singh praised Bihar's development under Modi and Kumar's leadership. Despite attempts, Jan Suraaj leaders remained unreachable. Meanwhile, BJP's Pirpainti MLA Lalan Paswan switched to RJD after ticket denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:42 IST
Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political realignment, Sanjay Singh, ex-Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger, allied with the BJP just ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Bihar. His endorsement of NDA's Kumar Pranay signals shifting electoral dynamics.

Singh, emphasizing the developmental strides made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed confidence in Bihar's continued progress under the NDA rule. He projected a landslide victory for the coalition in the upcoming polls.

While Jan Suraaj Party's senior figures remained silent on the matter despite several outreach efforts, another political twist saw BJP's current Pirpainti MLA, Lalan Paswan, defect to RJD following his exclusion from the party's candidate list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Action Averts Tragedy at Hospital Fire

Swift Action Averts Tragedy at Hospital Fire

 India
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Louisville Plane Crash Claims Nine Lives

Tragedy in the Skies: Louisville Plane Crash Claims Nine Lives

 Global
3
Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Exchanges and Ongoing Strife

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Exchanges and Ongoing Strife

 Global
4
IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025